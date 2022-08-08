Marathon County Sheriff's Office rescues 22 dogs, a cat

TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police seized 23 animals - 22 dogs, one cat - from a Town of Hull residence on Monday. The animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility.
The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats who weren't able to be captured today, according to the press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The seizure of the animals is a result of an initial investigation into the living conditions of the people and animals at the residence on Chokecherry Road. The Animal Control Enforcement team found probable neglect conditions with significant behavioral concerns amongst the dogs, the release stated.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
The Humane Society of Marathon County posted on Facebook saying they are in need of dry dog food and dry and canned puppy food to help these dogs.