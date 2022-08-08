 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. It may
be as little as a hundred feet at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air travel could be delayed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Marathon County Sheriff's Office rescues 22 dogs, a cat

  • Updated
  • 0
\Animals seized from Town of Hull residence

Police rescued 22 dogs and a cat from a town of Hull residence on Monday morning. 
Dogs rescued from Town of Hull residence

One of the dogs rescued from Town of Hull residence

TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police seized 23 animals - 22 dogs, one cat - from a Town of Hull residence on Monday. The animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. 

The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats who weren't able to be captured today, according to the press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

The seizure of the animals is a result of an initial investigation into the living conditions of the people and animals at the residence on Chokecherry Road. The Animal Control Enforcement team found probable neglect conditions with significant behavioral concerns amongst the dogs, the release stated.

Town of Hull residence dogs rescued

The conditions where some of the 22 dogs were rescued in the town of Hull residence. 

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

The Humane Society of Marathon County posted on Facebook saying they are in need of dry dog food and dry and canned puppy food to help these dogs.

Tags

Recommended for you