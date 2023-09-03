Marathon Fun Days Labor Day Parade

MARATHON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon City Labor Day Parade was today (Sunday), and even though it was scorching, the crowds showed out in bulk.
Sirens, revving engines, and kids laughing were all common sounds at the parade.
One attendee travels the country in an RV and made a stop to see family and the parade.
They were excited to see kids throwing out sweets.
"Candy, they still have candy, they throw out candy, I've been around the country, and nobody does that anymore" said, Brenda Uekert Parade Attendee.
Regardless of the heat, tons of people attended the parade this afternoon.
The parade was filled with music fun music, and of course candy.