...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Marathon Park construction ahead of schedule

  Updated
  • 0

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've spent any time around Marathon Park, You've likely noticed all the construction spanning from Garfield Ave all the way out to Stewart Ave.

It's all part of a water main replacement project, as county leaders say the line running under the park was very old, too close to the surface and desperately needed to be replaced. The same goes for all service lines that used it.

With the main line's work already done, the focus is now on those lateral lines. County officials say they are on tract to meet or exceed their deadline of July 19th.

"They're moving right along." Said Jamie Polley, Director of Marathon Co. Parks, Recreation and Forestry. "We have our major buildings complete. So then our staff will come in and clean up all the earth work. We'll do some seeding and then we do have paving. Curb and gutter concrete is being poured now."

Right now, neither county nor Wisconsin Valley Fair officials believe the construction will prohibit or impact the fair in any way.

So, it's good news for fair go-ers but those looking to use the camping facilities at Marathon Park will have to wait a bit longer, as they will not open for the season until the week following the fair. 

