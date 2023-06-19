Marathon Park construction ahead of schedule

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've spent any time around Marathon Park, You've likely noticed all the construction spanning from Garfield Ave all the way out to Stewart Ave.
It's all part of a water main replacement project, as county leaders say the line running under the park was very old, too close to the surface and desperately needed to be replaced. The same goes for all service lines that used it.
With the main line's work already done, the focus is now on those lateral lines. County officials say they are on tract to meet or exceed their deadline of July 19th.
"They're moving right along." Said Jamie Polley, Director of Marathon Co. Parks, Recreation and Forestry. "We have our major buildings complete. So then our staff will come in and clean up all the earth work. We'll do some seeding and then we do have paving. Curb and gutter concrete is being poured now."
Right now, neither county nor Wisconsin Valley Fair officials believe the construction will prohibit or impact the fair in any way.
So, it's good news for fair go-ers but those looking to use the camping facilities at Marathon Park will have to wait a bit longer, as they will not open for the season until the week following the fair.