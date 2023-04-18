Marquette University student found dead in dorm

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marquette University campus police responded to a call about a non-responsive student at a residence hall Monday night, later confirming the student was dead, according to our Milwaukee affiliate.
The student was found dead upon arrival in Cobeen Hall after the emergency was called in around 10 p.m., university officials said.
According to a statement from Marquette, there were no signs of trauma. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office will now determine the cause of death.
Police are now investigating the incident.