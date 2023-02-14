Marshfield aims to crack down on Delta 8 and 10 sales

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area city is trying to crack down on Delta 8 and 10 THS products, after sales were restricted on the county level.
Wood County passed an age restriction back in August of 2022, limiting the sale of products to those 21 and older, and now the city of Marshfield is working to do the same.
Their argument? That current sale regulations are too loose, not enough stores are ID'ing people, and products are targeting kids.
"We went into four different stores and every store we went into had those nerd ropes in fact it's kind of become a joke with us as this point but, you know i understand that there are some medical benefits to some of these things, and that's fine, but I don't want it marketed in a way that my kids think that it is candy," said Liz Gussey with the Marshfield Area Coalition for Youth.
Delta and 8 and 10 THC are active ingredients in products sold and marketed in the form of candies, gummies, and other edibles.
They are similar to marijuana, and produce a similar but reportedly milder effect.
The proposed ordinance would require customers to show proof of ID prior to purchase, and even limits where people can sell the products - they cannot be sold within 750 feet of a 'youth friendly' area.
Exceptions would be made for retailers who are already following these guidelines.
While the regulations were passed on the count level, the city said they need it in order for local law administration to enforce the policies.