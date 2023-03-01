Marshfield Clinic Health System laying off 346 employees

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. with DWD layoff information with dates and Clinic locations.
(WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) announced it is laying off nearly 350 workers on Wednesday afternoon in a press release.
MCHS employs over 12,000 people in Wisconsin and 346 employees will be laid off. In the press release, MCHS cited a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.
The layoff notices were given today and are slated to be effective May 19. On the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) layoff notices filed, lists about 225 layoffs and by location. The location listed with the most layoffs is Marshfield with 60 and Beaver Dam with 47 and Weston and Wausau have 14 each.
"We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System, in the release. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”
Turney added: “We are committed to supporting all affected employees with resources and services to aide them in their transition, including assistance searching for other roles within the Health System.”
The release also stated, the Health System eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited, which has allowed the Health System to lessen the impact on employees.