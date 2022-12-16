Marshfield Fire Department sees new service fees

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING... Light snow will continue at times during the overnight hours as low pressure moves slowly across Wisconsin. Most locations should see an additional one to two inches of snow by Saturday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. Area road reports indicate there are slippery stretches across the area. If you are planning to travel overnight into Saturday morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination as roads may be snow covered and slippery at times.