Marshfield implements new alert system for citizens to get notifications of everything Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - There's a new way to find out what's happening around the city of Marshfield with just the click of a mouse.
Marshfield is implementing a new city-wide system that sends notifications to your phone or email. It covers everything from events to your garbage being picked up late because of the weather.
It's simple as well to use. All users have to do is go to the city's website and sign up. From there, you can choose which notifications you want to hear about, and how often.
City officials said it's a great way to not just get connected, but quickly get the word out on anything that impacts the city.
"It's important when people are out on the road, or even if people are not living here and want to know something that's going on in Marshfield. It keeps them connected," said communications director for the city, Tom Loucks.
The city said they already have 1,000 users. There is also a citizen's concern portion to notify the city about potholes, fallen trees, and most popular, snow removal.