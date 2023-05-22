Marshfield memory care facility welcomes family of ducks

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stoney Acres Memory Care in Marshfield has welcomed in some new residents who happen to have webbed feet.
A mother duck who had found a home in the facility's courtyard gave birth to nearly a dozen ducklings last week, and they continue to make their home there.
It's in an enclosed area which is safe from predators, with plenty of shade and water at their disposal.
As for the humans who live at the facility, the ducks' latest adventures have become appointment viewing, which is considered a good thing.
"They know that they're here, and they're like, 'Where's the ducks?' For memory support, that's really important, that they're cognizant of it, that they're checking on them, that they care, so it's just life-giving," said Meranda Lelonek, the lifestyle specialist at Stoney River.
She also says their presence has helped residents bring back memories of being out in nature seeing ducks pass by near water.
The city has allowed the facility to keep them in the courtyard until they're all ready to fly away, which may be about six to nine weeks.