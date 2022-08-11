Marshfield organization gives students clothes, shoes ahead of school starting

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- With less than a month left for kids' summer vacation, the "Soup or Socks" program in Marshfield helped ease the transition into school mode for some families Thursday.
They helped provide some school year essentials that might be overlooked, as part of their "Best First Day" event.
"They can come in and pick out their own shoes, socks, undergarments, and some tops and pants for the first day of school," said Cheryl Lewis-Hartl, the director of Soup or Socks.
For some families, this might be one of the only times they can get their kids a new pair of shoes.
"They were excited to get the shoes and especially the clothes," said Dulce Vodden of Marshfield, who brought two girls along.
All of what was available was free for those that qualify, and much of the items available were donated.
The event has garnered an impactful reputation since it began in 2013 that has made it popular outside the Marshfield area.
"We get calls from many other school districts beyond our borders, up into Taylor County and farther north, into Marathon County, that wonder if they can bring their kids, and unfortunately, we just can't," Lewis-Hartl said.
This year's iteration was projected to bring in around 100 kids from kindergarten through sixth grade, to take the burden off of families like Vodden's.
"They enroll the girls, they tell us they have good benefits for the girls so they can help," she said. "Sometimes you're a mommy, you're so busy, there's so much stuff in your head," she added.
If your community does not have something similar to offer, Lewis-Hartl says you should try to start an event like this.
"It will be well worth your time and effort just in what you get back from the looks on those kids' faces," she said.
Soup or Socks is an organization that runs out of First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield and is partnered through the Marshfield Area United Way.
Health resources like a COVID-19 vaccination clinic were also available Thursday.