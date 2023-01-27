Marshfield prepping for first Snow Fest

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you think you're good at making snowmen in your front yard, you might get humbled if you come to downtown Marshfield Saturday.
Snow sculptors from across the country are preparing their work for "Snow Fest," which will take place at the Wenzel Family Plaza.
The event is the first of its kind from The Boson Company and the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers say the intent was to celebrate Marshfield's history while trying something new.
"Our company has been building the area for 91 years, and this is our newest adventure. I'm so thrilled that we're doing this," said Kurt Boson, the vice president of The Boson Company. "This is something that hasn't been seen in central Wisconsin, these are real professionals, these sculptures are beautiful, and you'll not be disappointed," he added.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m., there will be food and hot chocolate available, and the ice rink will also be open.
Attendees are encouraged to bring coats to help a coat drive on site that will benefit children in the area.