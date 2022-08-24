Marshfield rabbit in running for America's Favorite Pet

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Move over, Lassie. A Marshfield bunny is in the running to be crowned as America's Favorite Pet.
That rabbit's name? Ollie 'Oscar' McPickles, of Oscar's Rabbit Rescue.
At the time of publishing, Ollie is in second place, and has a chance at bringing in $10,000 and an opportunity to be featured in InTouch Magazine.
Votes are done through donations. America's Favorite Pet is the second largest supporter of PAWS.org in their mission to help sick, injured, and orphaned animals.
If you want to vote for Ollie, click here.