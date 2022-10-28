Marshfield Rotary Club in need of volunteers ahead of this year's Winter Wonderland

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield's Rotary Winter Wonderland is returning for its 17th year, and they're looking for more people to lend a hand in preparation.
They're accepting any and all help with no prior experiences needed, and all ages are welcome to help.
The Rotary Club is looking to start offering tours and walkthroughs after Thanksgiving, but need volunteers beforehand to help wire trees, light fixtures and help build sets.
"We'll need help over the next several months. We need help now to finish the project and set up for the project," said Al Nystrom of the Marshfield Rotary Club. "Then in November and December, fill a few spots to help with food collections."
You can reach out to the Rotary Club through Facebook or go to the site at Wildwood Park Saturday mornings from 8 A.M. to noon.