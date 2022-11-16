Marshfield Shelter Speaks Out After Murder-Suicide

MARSHFIELD, Wi. (WAOW)-- The city of Marshfield is in mourning after a murder-suicide on Tuesday.
This isn't the first time the city has dealt with the grief of murder from domestic abuse. Executive Director Julie Carvillion with Shirley's House of Hope, a women's shelter in Marshfield, said one case is too many.
Domestic abuse took the lives of 80 people in 2021, and Carvillion says abuse comes in a variety of forms, often starting with emotional abuse.
In the 12 years since Shirley's House of Hope opened, they have helped over 500 women and children.
"Since we opened Shirley's House of Hope, there have been three or four incidents like that in that ten-year period," Carvillion said. "And for a small area like Marshfield where most everyone knows, every one it's huge, and you feel the impact, and that's too many."
Katherine Kercher is the program director at Shirley's House of Hope, but her story with the organization started when she needed help. Now, Kercher is a graduate of the program and an advocate for other women.
"Well, I think it initially started from abuse in my childhood," Kercher said. "And then being with someone with 13 years who was abusive."
She described her experience with abuse as isolating and hopeless, but when Kercher found Shirley's House, it was a new chapter.
"I felt very validated and accepted and had no judgment," Kercher said. "I remember that was the thing that spoke to me the most. I felt really loved."
Both women are encouraging other victims to reach out for help. Shelters like Shirley's House will help anyone create an escape plan to leave abusive relationships.
There are dozens of other resource centers throughout central Wisconsin to help victims of domestic abuse. Other places to reach out to include:
The Orenda Center with locations in Marshfield and Neillsville (715) 384-2971, The Women's Community in Wausau 715-842-7323, and The Family Center in Wisconsin Rapids 715-421-1511.