Marshfield tattoo fundraiser organizers anticipating more in future

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a successful venture Sunday, organizers of a tattoo-themed fundraiser say they will be planning more in the future.
It came more than a month after Tommy Kirschbaum's son, Cam, died of an overdose.
Owners of multiple tattoo shops in downtown Marshfield planned the event, which raised more than $20,000 over the span of 12 hours. About 200 people received tattoos, though it wasn't a prerequisite to attend or donate.
Organizers have already talked to shop owners in other states to put something similar together, with the cause of raising awareness for overdose victims.
"There is a community out there even in your own communities, so although we did something here, that doesn't mean they can't do it there and wherever they're from. So, if this does snowball into other people being inspired into doing what we just did, then that's amazing," said Jason Humphrey of Marshfield.
Kirschbaum tells News 9 he wants to gain momentum for having more access to resources for minors suffering from overdoses so no one else has to suffer the same fate.
There are not any set plans for their next event yet.