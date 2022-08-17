Marshfield woman rescues multiple rabbits

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Marshfield woman helped save five rabbits from poor living conditions last week.
Brittany Graves drove to Manitowoc to help in a wider effort to relocate nearly 300 rabbits.
Three of those five are already up for adoption through her business, Oscar's Rabbit Rescue.
Graves' biggest challenge is getting the animals medical care.
"I did bring back five, knowing all five of them needed vet care and medical care," she said. "All five of them needed to be spayed or neutered because none of that was happening before they were flying out the door in Manitowoc," Graves added.
She plans to be part of another saving effort in Oconto County soon.
If you'd like to help cover her medical costs, click here for more information.