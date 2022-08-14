 Skip to main content
Martial arts studio searches for new location after attic fire

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- A Martial Arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

Halama's Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.

Co-owners Nathan Halama and Jessica Kilty said they are thankful the Wausau Fire Department could protect their equipment and several irreplaceable items.

"They weren't just putting out a fire, they were taking down our things, taking down pictures and things that we can't replace," Kilty said. "And for our students and families, they are just so loyal. "

The studio is searching for a new home to practice their sport in the Wausau or Weston area. In the meantime, they'll be holding classes outside the studio.

