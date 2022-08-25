Maui and Stevens Point grow as Connected Communities

STEVENS POINT, Wi. (WAOW)-- An area city is celebrating its new connection with another about as far away from Wisconsin as you can get.
Representatives from Maui - Hawai'i - have been visiting Stevens Point with Mayor Mike Wiza and representatives from Sentry Insurance.
Thursday, they planted a tree to symbolize the beginning of a long and strong friendship between the two connected communities.
" Everyone here has been so hospitable I can feel the Aloha here in Wisconsin," Maui County Chief of Staff Tyson Miyake said. "Like I am back home, they have been very gracious."
Representatives from the Stevens Point Brewery and Kohola Brewery of Maui have agreed to create a Stevens Point-Maui collaborative beer.
The new brew will be ready in 2023.