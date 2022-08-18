Medford manufacturing plant Phillips-Medisize to close by end of 2023

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Phillips-Medisize, a global manufacturer of commercial and medical solutions, announced Thursday it plans to close it's Medford location, 939 S. Whelen Ave., in phases by the end of 2023.
Production at the Medford site will move to Phillips facilities. According to a media statement to WAOW, Phillips-Medisize stated, "The Phillips sites have the existing scale, capacity, and capabilities to support our customers in the future."
There are currently 170 employees at the Medford site, according to the media statement.
Phillips-Medisize has other locations in Wisconsin with job openings and the current Medford employees will be able to apply for roles at these sites as well as at other Molex and Koch locations, the media statement said.
The statement said a severance package and other employee assistance is the focus over the coming months.
"We are grateful for our employees’ continued dedication, hard work and commitment to customers as the facility transitions," the media statement concluded.