Medford officials seeking answers in alleged donation fraud at community event

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials in Medford are asking for your help after a spooky-themed event turned sour.
According to a Facebook post Sunday night from the Medford Chamber of Commerce, in the middle of the line of cars at Saturday's "Spooky Path" event, there was a group of people asking for donations that would supposedly benefit the event.
The issue was that group was not affiliated with the event.
"We feel like they kind of got a feel for [the route] and then they came back out and they targeted a blind spot for us," said Billie Hartwig, the vice president of the Medford Chamber of Commerce.
The path started and ended on Allman Avenue, making turns on multiple streets.
Hartwig is asking people who attended the event to go through pictures they took to see if they can spot the people alleged to have committed the fraud.
For next year's iteration, there will likely be more safeguards in place to prevent a repeat offender.
"We'll definitely be looking at some of those blind spots that we had. We'll be looking at possibly volunteer T-shirts and just having maybe a little bit more presence on the whole line," Hartwig said.
It was free to drive through the path and you could donate to make similar future events possible at the end of the route.
Hartwig says someone has returned most of the money, but not all of it. Anyone with further information should contact Medford police.