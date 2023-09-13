Medical professionals weigh in on Rodgers' Achilles tear

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- New York Jets quarterback and former Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear sent shockwaves throughout the sports world Monday.
It's led to a lot of speculation as to whether he will see the field again.
Those who treat injuries for a profession say an Achilles injury of this caliber is devastating.
"It's the one you don't want to have," said Joe Tofferi, the owner of Crystal Training Institute in Mosinee, who has a client history of multiple Green Bay Packers, such as Aaron Jones and Kenny Clark.
He outlined how Rodgers' injury happened, with his knee continuing to move forward while being driven into the ground, but his foot not being able to properly slide back into place.
Tofferi says in this case, the best move for Rodgers to make is to start the road to recovery as soon as he can.
"You want to get that surgery as quickly as you can, because every day matters, especially if you want to come back for next season. You don't want to wait four, six, eight weeks before you get in," he said.
Most professional athletes will often go the route of surgery as opposed to non-operative treatment, according to Jeff Rossow, an orthopedic surgeon with Marshfield Clinic.
Regardless, the recovery process will require plenty of rest, training, and time.
"To be at full go everything, realistically it's around 9-12 months for most people," Rossow said.
Rodgers was seen in a walking boot going back to the locker room during Monday's game, and that could be how the public sees him in the short-term future.
"With that technology and strategy, people can bear weight earlier, but it's still usually a period of time of between two and six weeks before people are putting full weight on," Rossow added.
With how much we use the Achilles tendon in our daily lives, Tofferi says the professionals use it to a very high degree. Football players like Rodgers use their feet to push off the ground in order to throw the ball down the field quickly.
Rodgers is also far from the first notable athlete to suffer an Achilles injury.
"You look at Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, those guys who have had those injuries, they want to get back so fast and play that sometimes just telling them [to do] nothing today is the hardest thing for them to understand," Tofferi said.
That's what Rodgers is likely to face as he goes through his recovery.
As for whether it will take him down, there's hopeful optimism that will not be the case.
"I've never seen an injury take somebody out without a chance, and so I think he's going to have a great chance to come back and play good. I know this, all the Packer guys are hoping for him to get back as fast as he can because nobody else wants to see a guy like that go down," Tofferi said.
Rodgers is about to turn 40 years old later this year.
He posted on Instagram Wednesday saying he is heartbroken, but insinuated he will make a run at returning.