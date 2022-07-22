Medical students get high-tech training

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Future medical professionals are getting hands-on practice with emerging technology.
Students in the School of Radiology at Marshfield Clinic are honing their skills in a three-dimensional virtual reality lab.
With remotes and oculus radiology, students can practice with fictional patients with no exposure to radiation. Krista Lambert-Defelice, the School of Radiology Director said their department is one of a few programs nationwide with this advanced technology and one of only two in the state.
"Being a part of an elite set of students and one of only two programs in the state that offer this makes us really excited that we can be on the frontline of such new technology," Lambert-Defelice said.
Senior program students are already getting a chance to master the virtual lab. Next year's incoming class will be the first cohort to fully use the new training device.