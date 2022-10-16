Medicare open enrollment has begun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Medicare's open enrollment started on Saturday for those looking to switch their plans.
The open enrollment window will go until December 7th.
You have to be 65 years or older to enroll in Medicare.
To apply, call the social security administration directly.
Once you call the social security administration, you'll set up a phone appointment to discuss what options best suit your situation.
"When we're looking at all those other supplemental benefits, that's when you could connect with an insurance agent, the ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center), or Medicare directly," said Brittany Boyer, Benefit Specialist Supervisor for Wausau's ADRC.
If you're 64, approaching 65, experts say to start learning about Medicare and the plans that are available to you to have a better understanding before you enroll.
Even if you already are enrolled in Medicare, there's different plans each year. The ADRC suggests to at least call and check what other options are out there in case something may benefit you more.