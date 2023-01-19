Mental health crises in kids increases

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- New data shows a dramatic increase in children visiting the emergency department for suicide related mental health issues.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children ages 10-14.
"We've seen it all across the board but the most stark increase has been in the 0 to 13 years of age range," said Dr. Allie Hurst, Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.
At UW Health Kids, they're seeing kids struggling with self-harm and overdoses and more.
"We're seeing kids present to the emergency department with not only mental health issues but suicidal ideation," said Hurst.
While numbers have been increasing over the past decade, COVID-19 only made the issue worse.
"So social isolation happened, social media was already an issue pre-pandemic, so that is isolating in of itself, again because you're not making those in person interactions that's crucial to adolescent development," said Hurst.
So how do we address this? Hurst said the first step is talking.
"That's part of the reason we're at the state that we're at, because people don't want to talk about it, so lets start talking about it, let's communicate with each other, let's communicate with our kids primarily to let them know that it's okay to feel this way and we're here to help."
Whether they're struggling mentally, or harming themselves physically, she said it's important to try to remain calm.
"It is really tough right, parents are worried and a lot of times the reaction they give their children is exactly what you said, due to shock or scared even about what's happening to their child."
Creating that safe space for kids to come to when they're hurting is the safety blanket they need to begin to heal.
She said the conversation can start anywhere, and it's essential that everyone knows that it's okay to not be okay.
If you or anyone you know is struggling, call or text the 9-8-8 crisis hotline, and remember you are not alone.