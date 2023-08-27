Mental Health Resources

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Last year there were over 1.5 million suicide attempts in the United States.
With an average of 132 suicides a day, it's no secret this is a problem that needs to be fixed.
We all have one thing in common in our time in life, its not easy, and can at times be incredibly challenging.
"Everyone has struggled in their lives some people are more comfortable sharing those with others but I think it’s a common thread we’re all human beings we all have struggles and it’s okay to ask for help and to reach out for help.” said, Kimberly Moore Crisis Clinical Manager at NCHC.
At North Central Health Care they have many different options for help, including if you want to talk with someone face to face or feel a phone call is an easier avenue.
"We have a 24/7 call center and walk in center so if someone is more comfortable calling they can give us a call they could also drive up and walk in and see someone anytime of day.” said Moore
Even for less severe cases for someone who may just want to talk to another person.
Uplift Wisconsin through Mental Health of America offers a peer support line for people to just talk it out.
"We have now warm lines like Uplift Wisconsin that people can call and you know we’re a confidential and anonymous line so with people wherever you’re at whether you’re in a crisis or just want to talk about your life that’s kind of what we’re there for.” said Jensen Bosio Program Supervisor for UpliftWi.
Link to Uplift Wisconsin Warm Line
Finding the solution for mental health is easier said than done, it's not an overnight fix by any means.
However, we can all start by being a little nicer to the person next to us, and realizing you don't know what another person is truly going through.