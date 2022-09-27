Merrill business wins state award for smart home

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Merrill business took home the Badger Craftsman Award for Best Smart Home.
In the Lite Electric won the award for a 12,347 square-foot-home in the Northwoods complete with over 250 smart devices to adjust everything from the thermostat to the blinds.
"We used to have timers on lamps and it would turn on the one lamp and now we have the ability to have a whole home lighting system," said Sasha Everett, Communication Director for In the Lite Electric. "We have smart shades, smart smoke detectors, thermostats, and the technology has really continued to grow over the past 20 years where the possibilities are pretty endless."
Everett said In the Lite's smart home was the first to win the Badger Craftsman Award and they are excited for the future of smart homes.
However, the award was about more than just the title, it was also about the representation.
"To be able to represent Northcentral Wisconsin on a statewide level and go to accept this award...We've been working really hard to expand our smart home program over the past five to 10 years, and to see where it's come it's very meaningful to all of us," Everett said.