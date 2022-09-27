Merrill getting six lighted pickleball courts at Ott's Park next year

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Merrill will have six lighted pickleball courts at Ott's Park, 501 N. Foster St., in 2023. Construction is slated for spring.
“Merrill presently has no dedicated venue for pickleball,” said David Johnson, City Administrator, via the press release. “These courts will provide a new recreation amenity for the City of Merrill.”
The new pickleball courts will allow locals to compete in and compete in tournaments locally, according to a press release from the City of Merrill. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America, according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report on Pickleball.
“Knowing that pickleball courts were on the Parks & Recreation Department’s wish list for a future project, I wanted to make this my last project prior to retirement,” Johnson said.
The Bierman Family Foundation is responsible for the funding of the project. Johnson submitted a grant proposal to the Bierman Family Foundation, which was approved.
Three pickleball courts can fit on one tennis court. The net is hung at 36” at the ends and hangs 34” in the middle. A non-volley zone extends 7’ back from the net on each side, commonly called “the kitchen.”
Competitive paddles used in pickleball are constructed from a high-tech composite material about twice the size of a ping-pong paddle. An official pickleball is made of plastic, is perforated, and is between .78 to .935 ounces and 2.874 to 2.972 inches in diameter. There are no color restrictions other than the ball must be a single, consistent color. Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles.