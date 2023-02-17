Merrill ice drag races canceled due to poor track conditions

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The third weekend of Merrill Ice Draggers races at Council Grounds State Park has been canceled due to poor conditions on the track.
The races were set to take place Saturday, and next week's races are in jeopardy.
Rainy weather this week created a lot of standing water on the track, which makes competing dangerous, though the ice thickness is still above its 18-inch minimum.
Event organizers say they need some time and more favorable weather before they can make a call for their next races.
"About two inches of snow would be very good, because this is very, very treacherous out here right now just for walking purposes," said Cindy Opichka, the president of the Merrill Ice Draggers. "We need a little bit of snow for people to be out here and it helps slow the cars down on the track too," she added.
The championship round is currently scheduled for February 25 and this week's races may not be made up.
Opichka says they will continue to monitor the weather conditions and give any updates on their Facebook page.