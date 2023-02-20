Merrill offering free rides to polls Tuesday

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK... .A low pressure system will bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow to Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south. Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period. The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and produce widespread blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines, resulting sporadic power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&