Merrill offering rent, utility bill payment help

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you are struggling to pay your rent or utility bill, a program in Merrill can offer some help.
Through the Community Development Housing Program, city renters who qualify can get a loan for zero percent interest.
There is no age requirement, you must give proof of income, an individuals must make less than $45,650 per year or less. Per the city's website, the cutoff for a family of four is $65,200.
Regardless of your financial situation, officials say the city can work with your situation for being able to pay your loan back.
"Once people pay it back, that's kind of when we have money to give it back, and sometimes people don't have the money to pay it back right away, and that's fine, we've had people who have come back years later to pay it back," said Chantel Kuczmarski, a communications consultation for the city of Merrill.
She also says the supply is relatively low at the moment, but there is enough for some help to be offered. The amount of money available is dependent on those who pay back their loan amounts.
This program is not available to those who bought their home or need help paying their internet or phone bills.
Anyone interested in applying should contact Sheri Wicke 715-536-4880.