Merrill Restaurant hosts fundraiser for the families of Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Pine Ridge Family Restaurant in Merrill is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday for the families of two teens who died in Oneida County last month.
During the toughest time, communities come together to support those in need. Right now, the Merrill community is hurting after the loss of two teens, Aiden Grefe, and Dakota Brown who died in Oneida County Forest last month.
The Pine Ridge Family Restaurant ownership is donating 20% of its sales on Tuesday, May 9th, from opening till the doors close at 9 p.m. to the families of teens.
"This community has given so much to us, that we have to give back to them," former employee and the restaurant owner's daughter, Shadije Djeladini said.
Workers at the restaurant said they hope the money will help provide a cushion in this tough time.