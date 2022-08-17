 Skip to main content
Merrill school board to put referendum up for vote in November

Merrill Referendum

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Area Public School District will be trying to pass the same referendum that failed in April.

The Board of Directors voted Wednesday unanimously to place a $2.5 million referendum on November's ballot, which would address budget concerns within the district if passed.

It came to a vote with the full board after it passed through the Finance and Human Resources Committee last week.

Board members questioned whether the price was enough, but Superintendent Shannon Murray says they've run the numbers and believes it will be enough.

"When those federal monies go away, we're going to have to make some choices," he said. "We've created some positions based on those, we've done some different things based on that money, so we think that with those efficiencies with that referendum, they'll fill that gap," Murray added.

He says the district plans to talk to voters more about why they need the money.

