Merrill schools mulling possibility of another referendum try

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon
into Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
will become dangerous at times, especially Thursday night through
Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

Merrill schools mulling possibility of another referendum try

Merrill Referendum

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Area Public Schools board is in early talks that could lead to another attempt to pass a referendum.

The district had tried to pass a non-recurring referendum in April and November, but failed both times, forcing several cuts.

At Wednesday's meeting, superintendent Shannon Murray unveiled two possible outcomes to pursue, which would be putting together a referendum for next April or for next November. He says each option has pros and cons that will be discussed at length in the future.

"There are some bigger decisions that would need to be made with next year's budget, because the choice then becomes, we're cutting $3.5 million or we're cutting some mix of $3.5 million and deficit spending in there, and so that would be the heavier lift for our board," Murray said.

The board is expected to further this discussion at its next meeting on January 11.

