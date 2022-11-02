Merrill Schools to conduct survey for future

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A closed school building may be restored, but not before receiving guidance.
Jefferson Elementary School in Merrill was closed last year due to consolidation of schools and has sat empty ever since.
The facility is still being maintained by the district, but they are looking to put it back into use.
Right now, it's unclear what the space will be used for, which is why the district is planning a facility study.
"What we don't wanna do is demolish or or sell it only to discover we needed it in three years, so we just wanna be wise with that decision and take our time, so we'll do a full facility study and determine the best use of Jefferson Elementary " said Shannon Murray, Superintendent of Merrill Schools.
The study is expected to take around 6 months, the superintendent said the community will eventually be involved in the process.