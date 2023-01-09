Merrill students helping fight mental health stigmas

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Merrill High School are looking to end stigmas surrounding mental health, through the student-run "Raise Your Voice" club.
For some, it comes from a place of passion.
"I love helping others, I like being there for people," senior Mya Wilde said.
The club has been running for nearly three years now, and students say the need among their peers has been ongoing.
"Teens at this point, with mental illness, you can see it everywhere, and mental health is really something that we like to focus on," junior Regena Lahti said, who serves as the vice president of the club.
One of the primary goals of Speak Your Voice has been educating people on how to handle their mental health and how to speak up about it.
"This January we're focusing on stress because we have finals this week, so we try to just aim on different aspects of mental health throughout each month," Lahti said.
Their reach has expanded this year, as part of an initiative called "Mental Health Mondays," where they post helpful tips on the district's Facebook page and have gone into classrooms at elementary and middle schools in the district to teach younger students about mental health.
"Mental health is prevalent in any age level, and the more you are aware of it when you're younger, I feel like the less scary it's going to get when you get older and it's actually an issue you have to deal with," Lathi said.
It's not necessarily a club that teaches people lessons in therapy, but rather helps people deal with their emotions, especially with some students having gone through a lot in the last few years.
"It's an awesome thing for Merrill High School, I hope it spreads to even more school members," Wilde said.
"I will proudly say that Raise Your Voice is probably the best thing I've ever done in my life," Lathi added. "I have a lot of pride in what I do, and I know that the people I do this with also take a lot of pride in what we do."
They say about 90 students are already involved with their club.