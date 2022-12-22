Merrill twins run snow removal business while in high school

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the
heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times.
Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to
widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.
Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind
chills well below zero tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph
tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Merrill twins run snow removal business while in high school

  • 0
Merrill Twins Snow Removal

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business.

For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.

"This is our living. This is what we do," Sergei said.

"It's not like a job anymore, it's like school, you just go and do it," Roman added.

They've been doing this for four years and get most of their business in the summer mowing lawns.

"We were averaging around 123 lawns a week, so putting in 14 hours, 12-hour shifts," Roman said.

They have already reeled in more than 20 customers in December so far, and because they're in school during the day on weekdays, they can't always respond to requests right away.

"Of course I want to take the call, but you have to have the client sent to voicemail for a little bit, but as soon as I'm done with that class, I give them a call back and then I write them down in the books and get them scheduled, hopefully," Sergei said.

They credit their parents for the idea as a way to make some extra money, but as it's turned into a full-time business, they're hoping for more weather and chances to learn.

"We've worked hard for what we have, we've built off from the base, and now we're kind of working our way up to the top, for sure," Sergei said.

If you'd like to learn more about their business, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you