Metallic mining resolution tabled in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County's Environmental Resource Committee discussed the future of metallic mining in the county and beyond Tuesday, with the possibility of mining projects still looming.
Though no action was taken Tuesday, multiple county supervisors released a proposed resolution that would call for the Wisconsin state legislature to repeal State Act 134, in turn changing the protections for the county's water supply against the impacts of mining, like sulfuric acid. The act was passed in 2017.
The issue stems from previous discussions earlier this year, spurred by Canadian-based "Green Light Metals" applying for a permit to mine for gold in the northeastern part of Marathon County, near the town of Easton.
Talks ultimately stalled, with committee chair Jacob Langenhahn saying the resolution was too speculative, and one of the authors, supervisor Jean Maszk, saying she had not reached out to any state lawmakers to see if there may be any momentum behind the initiative in Madison.
"This resolution really can't affect that much. You need to go to the legislature, get some senator or assembly person to say, 'Yes, we want to make a change' and let them get it out of committee and vote on it, and I think that's going to be a hard sell," said committee member Marilyn Bhend.
Multiple people spoke in favor of adopting the resolution during the meeting's public comment portion.
A revised version of the resolution may come up at a future meeting.