Metro Ride to take over bus routes for Wausau middle schoolers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Effective January 27, Metro Ride will be the primary bus service for many Wausau middle schoolers, amid several transportation challenges the Wausau School District is facing.
Those affected by the changes include students at Horace Mann Middle School and the Wausau Area Montessori Charter School who are in Metro Ride-serviced areas and at least two miles away from the school's campus.
Management with Metro Ride say the company is ready to take on the added demand.
"In the past, we have been quite short-staffed, as First Student is," said Megan Newman, the transit operations manager at Metro Ride. "We've made some adjustments to our wages and our schedules and that's put us in a better position," she added.
Some middle school students already utilize Metro Ride, so the change will be getting more children onto city buses on their already-established routes.
If necessary, they are prepared to add more.
"If need be, we'll add more buses to those routes, once we figure out what the loads will be," Newman said.
District officials could not immediately comment to News 9, but provided the following statement:
Here in the Wausau School District, we are constantly looking to improve our service to the families we serve. That's why we are continually working with our busing company, First Student, to try to help them resolve the route delays and cancellations that exist due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. To help ensure as many students as possible make it to and from school, First Student will no longer be running yellow bus routes for middle schoolers who attend Horace Mann and Wausau Area Montessori Charter School, who live 2 miles or more from campus, and who live in a Metro Ride-serviced area starting January 27. (That's the John Marshall and Hawthorn Hills areas). Middle school students across the district already utilize Metro Ride to get to and from school. Up until this point, John Marshall and Hawthorn Hills neighborhoods were exceptions. The Wausau School District is offering Metro Ride tickets to affected families at no cost to them. We know these bus cancellations and delays have been incredibly frustrating for our families and we remain ever so grateful for their continued understanding, patience, and flexibility.
Anyone with questions or concerns for Metro Ride can contact them by phone at 715-842-9287.