Michael Ingold to stand trial for strangulation case

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing a Shawano County woman by strangling her last summer will stand trial.
Michael Ingold appeared for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, where Judge William Kussel Jr. determined there was enough evidence to move the case forward.
The 58-year-old did not enter a plea.
Investigators say the woman, who has not been identified, showed injuries consistent with “manual strangulation.” Ingold has denied that he strangled her, though the investigation shows that he and the victim were the only two in the home at the time of the incident.
It’s unclear what the woman’s relationship was to Ingold, but the charges against him do carry a domestic abuse modifier.
The case is scheduled for an arraignment on January 18th. Ingold is being held on a $1 million bond.