Michels stops in Marshfield to meet with voters

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels made a brief stop at the Republican Party of Wood County in Marshfield Monday, meeting with voters ahead of November's election.
He spoke for nearly 30 minutes, taking questions from voters at the end of the session.
Michels said he feels people are ready for change at the state capitol, and outlined some of his initiatives for what would happen should he get elected.
Those were reducing crime, fixing legislation, and making changes to education.
"If we do not have election integrity our entire constitutional system will come crumbling down. I get fired up because this is the United States of America, we're not some third world country, we're not some banana republic, why do we have people asking these questions 22, 23 months after the election," Michels said.
Michels will be on the ballot against incumbent Tony Evers in November.