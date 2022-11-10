Mid-State offering free shuttle service across its campuses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before this year, some students at Mid-State Technical College had some issues getting to and from their classes.
But starting this semester, those students got some help, with a free shuttle service to transport them between the MSTC campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield, Adams, and Wisconsin Rapids.
"[We partnered] with WATEA (Wisconsin Automotive Truck and Education Association), who said, 'Hey, we have some vans available,' and we put together some route plans," said Bobbi Damrow, the Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development for Mid-State.
The service arose as a need officials looked to address multiple years ago, but the timing worked out for the start of the semester.
"We've had a couple of [students] who are riding because they did the math and realized that they would be saving hundreds of dollars every semester," said Sara Guild, the executive director for WATEA, based out of Wausau.
College officials are anticipating the need for the shuttle may rise, so expansion might be in the near future.
"Our hope is that by the next semester, we'll be able to not only be serving the current students that are at this school, but also bringing new students who couldn't get to their classes at all previously," Guild said.
The current vans can seat up to 15 passengers, and they have three routes to go through.
The service as a whole is funded through a three-year grant program through the state worth $600,000, so there is time for ideas to manifest long-term.
But a new semester is near, meaning new students and new needs to cater to.
"Ideally it would be great if we had more routes, so if that need arises, I'm sure that we'll be addressing it," Damrow said.
The college is looking for feedback to best suit students' needs; you can submit your thoughts here.