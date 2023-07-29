Midstate Independent Living Choices hosts 16th annual Adapted Kayaking Event

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Midstate Independent Living Choices hosted their 16th annual kayaking event today. (Saturday)
The event gives those with disabilities an opportunity to get out on the water.
"I’m having a really good time and I encourage other people to come out here and have fun." said Event Attendee
The event took place at Nepco Lake and over two hundred people showed up to hop in their kayaks and paddle out into the water.
"This provides an opportunity that a lot of other people never get they don’t expect to be able to participate in kayaking if their in a wheelchair or if they have other disabilities and we have all kinds of adaptable equipment to be able to get them out on the water." said Don Wigington Executive Director.
Many area businesses understand the importance of the event-- pitching in and making it free to attend.