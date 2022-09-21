Millions of dollars goes into funding crisis centers across the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Millions of dollars have gone into supporting crisis call centers across the state.
The national 988 Lifeline launched two months ago. And after one month, the Department of Human Services reported an increase of 45% in calls.
Here in Central Wisconsin, the nearest 988 call center is in Green Bay. If someone called the three-digit number, they would get directed to the Crisis Center of Family Services in Green Bay, not call centers like North Central Health Care. But that doesn't mean smaller call centers aren't involved in crisis prevention.
North Central is there when people are in dire need of help. The 988 lifelines can forward those in distress to the North Central crisis line, and people can call them directly. For NCHC, its funding is primarily supplied by taxpayers and county support. Tax levies from Langlade, Lincoln, and Marathon County account for $1.8 million of the crisis line's $2.4 million budget. While state funds only contribute $154,000.
"We all know how important mental health is," Gary Olsen, Finance Director with North Central Health Care, said. "The three counties understand that, that's why they fund it so heavily with the $1.8 million."
According to the Department of Health Services, over $22 million in grants have been donated and/or pledged to crisis centers across the states. Those funds were provided by the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funds, Community Mental Health Services Block Grant funds and a recent five-year grant provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Separately, Wisconsin's 988 Lifeline has been allocated approximately $11.8 million.
Wisconsin State Senator Joan Ballweg has been working for years to slow the stream of suicides in the badger state.
"I think that moving forward, this 988 line, creating this robust crisis response system in our country is an important step," Ballweg said. "But it is not the only step."
With a larger plan in mind, Ballweg said when she hits the floor this session, she will advocate for suicide prevention. One plan she has been promoting includes organizing at the state level and moving all workers who deal with suicide prevention under the same umbrella.