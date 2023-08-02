Minocqua Brewing Company ordered to close its doors

ONEIDA CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- An answer has finally been reached in the battle between Minocqua Brewing Company and Oneida County Supervisors.
The company has lost it's permit and will not be allowed to do business and has been ordered to close its doors.
Their Administrative Review Permit, or ARP, was officially revoked on Wednesday. It's a special permit that allows a business to be operational.
Despite the ruling, owner Kirk Bangstad stands firm, and insisted he will continue to do business regardless of permit status.
"Until they put padlocks on my business, I am open for business until someone puts a padlock on my business," said Bangstad, "What they have done is wrong and we will sue in federal court eventually."
This all comes after the delay of his permit hearing last week, which ended in disarray after conversation got out of control.
His permit was under scrutiny after Oneida County Supervisors said he violated his permit multiple times, which Bangstad admitted to.
"The issues they revoked my permit on are simply serving beer on a concrete stoop and not having a covered dumpster," said Bangstad.
His ARP only allows him to do business indoors, not outdoors.
"You have been ordered to bring the administrative review permit into accordance, including ceasing serving alcohol to customers outside," said Scott Holewinski, with the Planning and Development Committee.
However, Bangstad claimed the violations weren't enough to warrant shutting him down.
"I don't think they realize what revoking a thriving business permit to do business will look like throughout the entire state of Wisconsin and the nation," said Bangstad.
Others disagreed, and said the myriad of violations were too much for the business.
"With all the violations he has, he has proven that he has no respect," Wayne Trapp, Contractor in Minocqua.
This all stems from Bangstad's goal of opening a beer garden at his business, however, he wants to do it on a plot of land that he does not own.
Another issue is Bangstad's ARP requirements. It required a parking spot minimum of six spaces. The original land that Bangstad purchased had no parking.
But adding those spaces would take away from his goal of a beer garden, and after multiple attempts, he's finally awaiting news of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application in order to start his project.
The vote to approve or deny the CUP was delayed to Wednesday, August 9th.