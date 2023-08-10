Miron Construction brings annual "Build Like a Girl" event to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Fifteen girls had the chance to learn how to put hammers and nails to the test in construction Thursday.
The event titled Build Like a Girl shows young girls that they can have a career in the construction industry.
The event has a hands-on portion that allows the girls to break into groups and spend 25 minutes at 5 different stations.
The stations ranged from carpentry, masonry, operating a crane and boom lift, Robotic Total Station technology, and virtual construction.
Dave Walsh, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Miron Construction, states why events like this are crucial to have.
"They can practice doing the work and practice asking questions. It’s just safe place for them to explore something that may be a little embarrassing to explore in front of strangers," said Walsh.
Greta Rehfeldt was one of the girls who participated in the event and construction is something that runs in her family.
"I think it's a really great experience for young girls to come out here, see what the construction industry is all about, especially for females my age," said Rehfeldt.
The event is also being used for a bigger cause. During the carpentry station, the girls were assigned to build Buddy Benches.
All the Buddy Benches that were built during the event will be donated to local elementary schools as a new way for kids to interact.
"Buddy Benches are a way for kiddos at school to show their friends and playmates that they need a friend at the moment," said Communications & Culture Manager, Sara Montonati.
The event had girls from seventh through 10th grade.
For more information you check out the Build Like A Girl website.