Miron Construction brings annual "Build Like a Girl" event to Wausau

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Miron Construction brings annual "Build Like a Girl" event to Wausau

  • Updated
  • 0
build like a girl picture
Veonna King

The event titled Build Like A Girl is an event created to show young girls that they can have a career in the construction industry.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Fifteen girls had the chance to learn how to put hammers and nails to the test in construction Thursday.

The event titled Build Like a Girl shows young girls that they can have a career in the construction industry.

The event has a hands-on portion that allows the girls to break into groups and spend 25 minutes at 5 different stations.

The stations ranged from carpentry, masonry, operating a crane and boom lift, Robotic Total Station technology, and virtual construction.

Dave Walsh, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Miron Construction, states why events like this are crucial to have.

"They can practice doing the work and practice asking questions. It’s just safe place for them to explore something that may be a little embarrassing to explore in front of strangers," said Walsh.

Greta Rehfeldt was one of the girls who participated in the event and construction is something that runs in her family. 

"I think it's a really great experience for young girls to come out here, see what the construction industry is all about, especially for females my age," said Rehfeldt.

The event is also being used for a bigger cause. During the carpentry station, the girls were assigned to build Buddy Benches.

All the Buddy Benches that were built during the event will be donated to local elementary schools as a new way for kids to interact.

"Buddy Benches are a way for kiddos at school to show their friends and playmates that they need a friend at the moment," said Communications & Culture Manager, Sara Montonati.

The event had girls from seventh through 10th grade. 

For more information you check out the Build Like A Girl website. 

