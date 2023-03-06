Miss America returns to hometown, offers advice to young professionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Rotary Club welcomed back 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke Monday, speaking to current club members and high school seniors.
The club had previously given Stanke a scholarship prior to her studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is majoring in nuclear engineering.
She discussed what traits she displayed got her to where she is today and took questions asking for advice on how to handle aspects like mental health.
Part of her overall advice came down to encouraging people regardless of discipline to be curious, be confident, be yourself, and also take care of yourself.
"That's something that's really special to me, is to make sure that you've got enough love for yourself, love for who you are and what you need to do to make sure there's enough in the reserves, because you can't help other people if you haven't taken care of yourself first," Stanke said.
She also spoke about the future of nuclear energy being used for new purposes, and says she is optimistic about where things are headed.
Stanke also mentioned she never would have thought the high school version of herself would one day become Miss America, using that notion to encourage people to not take no for an answer and be strong in their beliefs.