...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Miss Wisconsin competition kicks off

  • Updated
  • 0
Miss Wisconsin Competition 2023

The search is on for the new Miss Wisconsin.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WAOW)-- The search is on to find the new Miss Wisconsin.

The first two nights wrapped up on Wednesday with Miss South Central, Lila Szyryj, winning the talent competition and Miss Madison, Paige Eide, winning in evening wear.

Both women received scholarships as prizes.

Thursday night is the final night of preliminaries with the event finishing on Saturday.

Before the winner is crowned, the top 11 candidates will re-compete in Talent, Evening Gown, and Lifestyle and Fitness.

The winner will move on to compete in the Miss America competition.

You can find more information about the event, tickets, and watching through livestream here

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

