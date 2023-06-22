Miss Wisconsin competition kicks off

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WAOW)-- The search is on to find the new Miss Wisconsin.
The first two nights wrapped up on Wednesday with Miss South Central, Lila Szyryj, winning the talent competition and Miss Madison, Paige Eide, winning in evening wear.
Both women received scholarships as prizes.
Thursday night is the final night of preliminaries with the event finishing on Saturday.
Before the winner is crowned, the top 11 candidates will re-compete in Talent, Evening Gown, and Lifestyle and Fitness.
The winner will move on to compete in the Miss America competition.
You can find more information about the event, tickets, and watching through livestream here.