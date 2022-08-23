MISSING: 14-year-old teen runs away again, police seek help locating her

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 14-year-old has run away from home again.
Braelynn Mueller, 14, has gone missing after running away last Monday and being found safe on Tuesday, August 16.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Mueller, who according to a Facebook post, is believed to possibly be in either the Marquette County area or the City of Wisconsin Dells.
Mueller was last seen Monday night (August 22) at 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of County Highway J in Friendship. She was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve sweatshirt and white shorts.
Mueller is 5-6, 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If anyone sees, has contact with or has information on the whereabouts of Braelynn, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.