Missing person reported in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Co. (WAOW) -- Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, has been reported missing by the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Nugent left his home at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. Nugent's family was then contacted by the medical facility saying Nugent never arrived for his appointment.
Deputies from Waupaca and Waushara counties tried to trace the roads but could not find him.
Authorities said Nugent may be driving a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate of 798-YFN.
Nugent is 5'11", 177 lbs., with gray thinning hair, mustache, blue eyes and glasses. He has a scar on his chest from a surgery.
If you have any information about Nugent's whereabouts, please contact Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715-258-4466.
This is a developing story.