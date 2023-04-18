 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missing teens confirmed to be bodies found in Oneida County Forest

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Lincoln County Teens

Aiden Grefe (17) and Dakota Brown (16) of Merrill

 Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two teens who went missing from Lincoln County have been identified as the dead bodies found in Oneida County Forest police confirmed in a news conference Tuesday. 

Oneida County Sheriff Terri Hook stated the deaths of Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, are not deemed suspicious at this time, exposure was a factor and will be determined when the investigation is completed. 

Hook said there wouldn't be many other details shared at this time. 

On Monday, the Oneida Sheriff's Office reported two bodies were found in a wooded area in the town of Enterprise but did not release the names of the victims. 

Authorities have said Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, of Merrill were last seen together in the town of Harrison near Highway 17 and Shingle Mill Road, which is near Enterprise Campground.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers came together to form a search party trying to find the teens but came up short. 

In a news release from Oneida County Sheriff's Office said after the conference:

"The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many community partners who assisted with the search for Aiden and Dakota. There were numerous Fire Departments which responded to assist including Fire District Alfa, the Crescent Fire Department, the Corning Fire Department, the Merrill Fire Department, the Newbold Fire Department, the Pine River Fire Department, the Russell Fire Department and First Responders and the Tomahawk Fire Department.

Our state partners included Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management. The Oneida County Forestry Department and the Oneida County

Land Records assisted in providing maps of the area. The UTV and ATV Patrol assisted in search the ATV/UTV trails. The Newbold Search and Rescue provided dogs for the search. The Rosewood Barn and Derek’s Town and Country provided shelter and refreshments for all those involved. Deputies were assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department and the Great lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed."

