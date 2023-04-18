RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two teens who went missing from Lincoln County have been identified as the dead bodies found in Oneida County Forest police confirmed in a news conference Tuesday.
Oneida County Sheriff Terri Hook stated the deaths of Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, are not deemed suspicious at this time, exposure was a factor and will be determined when the investigation is completed.
Hook said there wouldn't be many other details shared at this time.
On Monday, the Oneida Sheriff's Office reported two bodies were found in a wooded area in the town of Enterprise but did not release the names of the victims.
Authorities have said Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, of Merrill were last seen together in the town of Harrison near Highway 17 and Shingle Mill Road, which is near Enterprise Campground.
On Monday, dozens of volunteers came together to form a search party trying to find the teens but came up short.
In a news release from Oneida County Sheriff's Office said after the conference:
"The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many community partners who assisted with the search for Aiden and Dakota. There were numerous Fire Departments which responded to assist including Fire District Alfa, the Crescent Fire Department, the Corning Fire Department, the Merrill Fire Department, the Newbold Fire Department, the Pine River Fire Department, the Russell Fire Department and First Responders and the Tomahawk Fire Department.
Our state partners included Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management. The Oneida County Forestry Department and the Oneida County
Land Records assisted in providing maps of the area. The UTV and ATV Patrol assisted in search the ATV/UTV trails. The Newbold Search and Rescue provided dogs for the search. The Rosewood Barn and Derek’s Town and Country provided shelter and refreshments for all those involved. Deputies were assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department and the Great lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed."